These festive rolls are ooey, gooey, and oh-so perfect for sharing at a holiday gathering.



Save Recipe Print Cheese-Stuffed Pull-Apart Christmas Tree Rolls Serves: 25 Ingredients 2 (16-ounce) bags refrigerated deli pizza dough

1 (12-ounce) package mozzarella string cheese sticks

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Garnish: grated Parmesan cheese, fresh rosemary Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. Line a 15-inch round baking sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of pizza dough into a 15-inch circle (about ¼ inch thick). Using a 3-inch round cutter, cut 12 to 13 circles from each portion of dough. Cut mozzarella sticks into 25 (¾-inch-long) pieces and 15 (½-inch-long) pieces. Place a ¾-inch piece of mozzarella in center of each dough circle. Wrap dough around cheese, pinching seam to seal; roll into a ball. Place balls, seam side down, in the shape of a Christmas tree on prepared pan. Place ½-inch pieces of mozzarella between rolls on pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Sprinkle Parmesan onto rolls; bake until golden brown and cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more. In a small bowl, stir together melted butter, rosemary, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and salt; brush onto rolls. Garnish with Parmesan and rosemary, if desired. 3.5.3251