Serve these savory Cheddar Herb Drop Biscuits with dinner, or turn them into a hearty on-the-go breakfast sandwich by adding a fried egg and cooked bacon, sausage, or ham.

Cheddar Herb Drop Biscuits
 
Makes about 9
Ingredients
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 2½ tablespoons chopped green onion
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 cup whole buttermilk
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and garlic powder; stir in cheese, green onion, and parsley. Stir in buttermilk just until a dough forms. Drop dough by ¼ cupfuls onto prepared pan; brush with melted butter.
  3. Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes; serve warm.

