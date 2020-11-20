Serve these savory Cheddar Herb Drop Biscuits with dinner, or turn them into a hearty on-the-go breakfast sandwich by adding a fried egg and cooked bacon, sausage, or ham.

Cheddar Herb Drop Biscuits Makes about 9 Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

2½ tablespoons chopped green onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 cup whole buttermilk

3 tablespoons butter, melted Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and garlic powder; stir in cheese, green onion, and parsley. Stir in buttermilk just until a dough forms. Drop dough by ¼ cupfuls onto prepared pan; brush with melted butter. Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes; serve warm. 3.5.3226

