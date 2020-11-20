Serve these savory Cheddar Herb Drop Biscuits with dinner, or turn them into a hearty on-the-go breakfast sandwich by adding a fried egg and cooked bacon, sausage, or ham.
Cheddar Herb Drop Biscuits
Makes about 9
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 2½ tablespoons chopped green onion
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 cup whole buttermilk
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and garlic powder; stir in cheese, green onion, and parsley. Stir in buttermilk just until a dough forms. Drop dough by ¼ cupfuls onto prepared pan; brush with melted butter.
- Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes; serve warm.
