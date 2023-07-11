Cheddar-Dill Hush Puppies

Cheddar-Dill Hush Puppies

Fresh dill and sharp white Cheddar perfectly balance out the richness of these fried delights.

Save Recipe Print
Cheddar-Dill Hush Puppies
Serves: 24
 
Ingredients
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 3⁄4 cups self-rising white cornmeal mix
  • 3⁄4 cup self-rising flour
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 ounces extra-sharp white
  • Cheddar cheese, cut into 1⁄4-inch cubes
  • 1 1⁄4 cups whole buttermilk
  • 1⁄2 cup drained dill pickle relish
  • 1 large egg
  • Garnish: fresh dill
Instructions
  1. In a large deep cast-iron skillet, Dutch oven, or fish fryer, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 360°.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal mix, flour, dill, and salt; stir in cheese. In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, relish, and egg. Stir buttermilk mixture into cornmeal mixture just until dry ingredients are moistened. Let stand for 10 minutes.
  3. Working in batches and using a 2-tablespoon spring-loaded scoop, carefully drop batter into hot oil. Fry, turning frequently, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or spider strainer, carefully remove hush puppies, and let drain on a wire rack. Garnish with dill, if desired. Serve warm.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR