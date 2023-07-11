Fresh dill and sharp white Cheddar perfectly balance out the richness of these fried delights.



Save Recipe Print Cheddar-Dill Hush Puppies Serves: 24 Ingredients Vegetable oil, for frying

1 3⁄4 cups self-rising white cornmeal mix

3⁄4 cup self-rising flour

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 ounces extra-sharp white

Cheddar cheese, cut into 1⁄4-inch cubes

1 1⁄4 cups whole buttermilk

1⁄2 cup drained dill pickle relish

1 large egg

Garnish: fresh dill Instructions In a large deep cast-iron skillet, Dutch oven, or fish fryer, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 360°. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal mix, flour, dill, and salt; stir in cheese. In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, relish, and egg. Stir buttermilk mixture into cornmeal mixture just until dry ingredients are moistened. Let stand for 10 minutes. Working in batches and using a 2-tablespoon spring-loaded scoop, carefully drop batter into hot oil. Fry, turning frequently, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or spider strainer, carefully remove hush puppies, and let drain on a wire rack. Garnish with dill, if desired. Serve warm. 3.5.3251