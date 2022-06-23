Charred Carrot Slaw

This delicious Charred Carrot Slaw is a flavorful and tangy side dish that is perfect for a cookout.

Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 8 large rainbow carrots, peeled
  • 1 lime
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • ½ cup chopped peanuts
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
  • Garnish: fresh basil leaves
Instructions
  1. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add carrots and lime; cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, about 7 minutes for carrots and 3 minutes for lime. Remove from skillet; let cool slightly.
  2. Zest and juice lime into a large bowl; whisk in oil, honey, salt, and peppers until smooth.
  3. Shred carrots into bowl with lime mixture; stir in peanuts and chopped basil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil leaves, if desired.

 

