This delicious Charred Carrot Slaw is a flavorful and tangy side dish that is perfect for a cookout.
Charred Carrot Slaw
Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 8 large rainbow carrots, peeled
- 1 lime
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ½ cup chopped peanuts
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
- Garnish: fresh basil leaves
Instructions
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add carrots and lime; cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, about 7 minutes for carrots and 3 minutes for lime. Remove from skillet; let cool slightly.
- Zest and juice lime into a large bowl; whisk in oil, honey, salt, and peppers until smooth.
- Shred carrots into bowl with lime mixture; stir in peanuts and chopped basil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil leaves, if desired.
