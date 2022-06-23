This delicious Charred Carrot Slaw is a flavorful and tangy side dish that is perfect for a cookout.



Charred Carrot Slaw Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings Ingredients 8 large rainbow carrots, peeled

1 lime

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ cup chopped peanuts

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add carrots and lime; cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, about 7 minutes for carrots and 3 minutes for lime. Remove from skillet; let cool slightly. Zest and juice lime into a large bowl; whisk in oil, honey, salt, and peppers until smooth. Shred carrots into bowl with lime mixture; stir in peanuts and chopped basil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil leaves, if desired.