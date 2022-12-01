This hearty, Texas-style side is packed with tons of bold flavors and healthy veggies.



Charred Cabbage and Brussels Sprouts Slaw Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients ½ small green cabbage, cored and halved

½ pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

¼ cup fresh orange juice

4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add cabbage and Brussels sprouts; cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, about 5 minutes. Let cool for 1 minute. Thinly slice cabbage and Brussels sprouts. In a small bowl, whisk together orange juice, lemon juice, dill, mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream until smooth. In a large bowl, stir together cabbage mixture, red onion, and dressing. Garnish with dill, if desired.