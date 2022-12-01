Charred Cabbage and Brussels Sprouts Slaw

Charred Cabbage and Brussels Sprouts Slaw

This hearty, Texas-style side is packed with tons of bold flavors and healthy veggies.

Save Recipe Print
Charred Cabbage and Brussels Sprouts Slaw
Serves: 4 to 6
 
Ingredients
  • ½ small green cabbage, cored and halved
  • ½ pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • ¼ cup fresh orange juice
  • 4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
  • 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
  • Garnish: chopped fresh dill
Instructions
  1. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add cabbage and Brussels sprouts; cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, about 5 minutes. Let cool for 1 minute. Thinly slice cabbage and Brussels sprouts.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together orange juice, lemon juice, dill, mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream until smooth.
  3. In a large bowl, stir together cabbage mixture, red onion, and dressing. Garnish with dill, if desired.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR