Celebrate the Joy of Gifting Season with Cane River Pecan Company

The giving season has arrived and it’s the perfect time to savor Cane River Pecan Company specialties during the holidays.

Our partners have a variety of fan favorites including their pecan trio assortments, otherwise known simply as The Trio. This best-seller is loaded with their three most popular flavored pecans—milk chocolate-covered, praline-flavored, and roasted and salted pecans. Each tin can be delivered nationwide in a signature red gift tin. The Trio is a one-size fits-all gift from a family that has been in the pecan industry since 1969. It comes in a collectible signature Cane River tin, Clementine Hunter tin, or a Santa Tin. Find a fitting gift from our partner’s wide variety of selections for a loved one by explore the wonderful pecan gift selections.

Enter to Win a KitchenAid Mixer and an Exclusive Cane River Pecan Company Gift Package

 

For a limited time, use promo code “2020” for 10% off of your first order until Dec. 8. Make sure to enter to win our sweepstakes for a chance to win a 5-pound box of mammoth pecan halves, a gourmet gift tin of our best-selling flavored pecans (milk chocolate-covered, praline-flavored, and roasted and salted), and a new white and silver, five-quart, ten-speed KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer. Total value of the giveaway is over $490. Enter to win until December 8, 2020.

 

