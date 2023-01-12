Swap cauliflower for carbohydrates so you can indulge in a healthier version of mac and cheese. We promise this creamy, cheesy dish is just as delicious without pasta.



Save Recipe Print Cauliflower Mac and Cheese Serves: 6 Ingredients 2 medium heads cauliflower, cut into florets

½ cup light unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups 2% reduced-fat milk

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1½ teaspoons dry mustard

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese

1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)

2 tablespoons light unsalted butter, melted

Garnish: fresh thyme Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. Place cauliflower in a steamer basket set over simmering water. Cover and steam until just tender, about 5 minutes. Drain. In a large Dutch oven, melt unsalted butter over medium-high heat. Add garlic and minced thyme; cook for 30 seconds. Add flour; cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Gradually add milk, whisking until combined. Add salt, dry mustard, hot sauce, and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cheeses until melted. Stir in cauliflower. Divide mixture among 6 (8-ounce) ovenproof baking dishes. In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle over cauliflower mixture. Place ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Garnish with thyme, if desired. 3.5.3251