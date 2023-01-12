Swap cauliflower for carbohydrates so you can indulge in a healthier version of mac and cheese. We promise this creamy, cheesy dish is just as delicious without pasta.
Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 2 medium heads cauliflower, cut into florets
- ½ cup light unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 3 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1½ teaspoons dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese
- 1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
- 2 tablespoons light unsalted butter, melted
- Garnish: fresh thyme
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Place cauliflower in a steamer basket set over simmering water. Cover and steam until just tender, about 5 minutes. Drain.
- In a large Dutch oven, melt unsalted butter over medium-high heat. Add garlic and minced thyme; cook for 30 seconds. Add flour; cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Gradually add milk, whisking until combined. Add salt, dry mustard, hot sauce, and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cheeses until melted. Stir in cauliflower. Divide mixture among 6 (8-ounce) ovenproof baking dishes.
- In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle over cauliflower mixture. Place ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Bake until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Garnish with thyme, if desired.
