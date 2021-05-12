These Catfish Burgers are like the fish fry–cookout combo of your dreams in a bun loaded with chowchow, crunchy catfish patties, and crispy fried onions.
Catfish Burgers
Serves: Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless skinless catfish fillets, cubed
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ½ cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
- 2 tablespoons chowchow, drained well, plus more to serve
- 2 tablespoons minced red onion
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 cup self-rising cornmeal
- ½ cup light mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 6 kaiser rolls, toasted
- French-fried onions and fresh basil leaves, to serve
Instructions
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together catfish and Dijon mustard until chunky.
- In a large bowl, stir together fish mixture, bread crumbs, chowchow, red onion, and salt until well combined. Divide mixture into 6 portions, and shape each into a 4-inch patty. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- In a small bowl, whisk together eggs and 2 tablespoons water until frothy. In a shallow dish, place cornmeal. Dip patties in egg mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge in cornmeal. Let stand on a baking sheet for 15 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, stir together mayonnaise, chopped basil, lemon zest and juice, and whole-grain mustard.
- In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add patties; cook until browned, 4 to 5 minutes per side.
- On bottom half of rolls, layer mayonnaise mixture, patties, chowchow, fried onions, basil, and top half of rolls. Serve immediately.
Notes
Catfish patties can be made ahead and refrigerated overnight. Use a gentle hand when stirring together the fish mixture and shaping the patties so they don’t become tough and dry after cooking.
