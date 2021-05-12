Catfish Burgers

catfish burgers

These Catfish Burgers are like the fish fry–cookout combo of your dreams in a bun loaded with chowchow, crunchy catfish patties, and crispy fried onions. 

Save Recipe Print
Catfish Burgers
Serves: Makes 6 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless catfish fillets, cubed
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • ½ cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
  • 2 tablespoons chowchow, drained well, plus more to serve
  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 cup self-rising cornmeal
  • ½ cup light mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 6 kaiser rolls, toasted
  • French-fried onions and fresh basil leaves, to serve
Instructions
  1. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together catfish and Dijon mustard until chunky.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together fish mixture, bread crumbs, chowchow, red onion, and salt until well combined. Divide mixture into 6 portions, and shape each into a 4-inch patty. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together eggs and 2 tablespoons water until frothy. In a shallow dish, place cornmeal. Dip patties in egg mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge in cornmeal. Let stand on a baking sheet for 15 minutes.
  4. In a medium bowl, stir together mayonnaise, chopped basil, lemon zest and juice, and whole-grain mustard.
  5. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add patties; cook until browned, 4 to 5 minutes per side.
  6. On bottom half of rolls, layer mayonnaise mixture, patties, chowchow, fried onions, basil, and top half of rolls. Serve immediately.
Notes
Catfish patties can be made ahead and refrigerated overnight. Use a gentle hand when stirring together the fish mixture and shaping the patties so they don’t become tough and dry after cooking.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR