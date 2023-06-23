Cast Iron Veggie Pizza

Tender veggies top this deep-dish creation that forgoes the typical tomato sauce in favor of bright and herby pesto. 

Cast Iron Veggie Pizza
Serves: 1 (12-inch) pizza
 
Ingredients
  • 2 medium heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 (16-ounce) bag deli pizza dough, room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons refrigerated pesto, plus more for brushing
  • 1⁄4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1⁄3 cup thinly sliced zucchini
  • 1⁄2 cup chopped fresh mozzarella cheese
  • Garnish: torn fresh basil, thinly sliced red onion
Instructions
  1. Place tomato slices on paper towels; sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels.
  2. Preheat oven to 450°.
  3. Press dough into a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Spread pesto onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Layer tomatoes, onion, and zucchini on top of pesto. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Top with mozzarella.
  4. Bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes. Brush with pesto. Garnish with basil and onion, if desired.

 

