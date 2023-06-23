Tender veggies top this deep-dish creation that forgoes the typical tomato sauce in favor of bright and herby pesto.
Cast Iron Veggie Pizza
Serves: 1 (12-inch) pizza
Ingredients
- 2 medium heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 (16-ounce) bag deli pizza dough, room temperature
- 3 tablespoons refrigerated pesto, plus more for brushing
- 1⁄4 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1⁄3 cup thinly sliced zucchini
- 1⁄2 cup chopped fresh mozzarella cheese
- Garnish: torn fresh basil, thinly sliced red onion
Instructions
- Place tomato slices on paper towels; sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels.
- Preheat oven to 450°.
- Press dough into a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Spread pesto onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Layer tomatoes, onion, and zucchini on top of pesto. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Top with mozzarella.
- Bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes. Brush with pesto. Garnish with basil and onion, if desired.
