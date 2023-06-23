Tender veggies top this deep-dish creation that forgoes the typical tomato sauce in favor of bright and herby pesto.



Save Recipe Print Cast Iron Veggie Pizza Serves: 1 (12-inch) pizza Ingredients 2 medium heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced

3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 (16-ounce) bag deli pizza dough, room temperature

3 tablespoons refrigerated pesto, plus more for brushing

1⁄4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1⁄3 cup thinly sliced zucchini

1⁄2 cup chopped fresh mozzarella cheese

Place tomato slices on paper towels; sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels. Preheat oven to 450°. Press dough into a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Spread pesto onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Layer tomatoes, onion, and zucchini on top of pesto. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Top with mozzarella. Bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes. Brush with pesto. Garnish with basil and onion, if desired.