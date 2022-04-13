Carrot Cake
2014-11-20 03:04:38
Makes 1 (9-inch) cake
Write a review
Ingredients
- 1 1⁄2 cups vegetable oil
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 3 cups grated carrots
- Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting (recipe below)
- Chopped pecans (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with nonstick baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, combine oil, sugar, and eggs; beat at medium-high speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add lemon zest, beating until combined.
- In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, ginger, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Gradually add to oil mixture, beating until combined. Stir in grated carrot; spoon batter into prepared pans.
- Bake for 18 to 22 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks.
- Spread Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Press chopped pecans onto sides of cake, if desired.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/
Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting
2014-11-20 04:29:02
Makes about 5 cups
Write a review
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 6 cups confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
- In a large bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, lemon zest, and lemon juice, at medium speed with a mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until smooth.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/