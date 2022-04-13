Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake
Makes 1 (9-inch) cake
Ingredients
  1. 1 1⁄2 cups vegetable oil
  2. 2 cups sugar
  3. 4 large eggs
  4. 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  5. 2 cups all-purpose flour
  6. 2 teaspoons baking powder
  7. 2 teaspoons ground ginger
  8. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  9. 1 teaspoon salt
  10. 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  11. 1⁄4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  12. 3 cups grated carrots
  13. Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting (recipe below)
  14. Chopped pecans (optional)
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with nonstick baking spray with flour.
  2. In a large bowl, combine oil, sugar, and eggs; beat at medium-high speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add lemon zest, beating until combined.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, ginger, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Gradually add to oil mixture, beating until combined. Stir in grated carrot; spoon batter into prepared pans.
  4. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks.
  5. Spread Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Press chopped pecans onto sides of cake, if desired.
Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting
Makes about 5 cups
Ingredients
  1. 1 cup butter, softened
  2. 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  3. 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  4. 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  5. 6 cups confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, lemon zest, and lemon juice, at medium speed with a mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until smooth.
