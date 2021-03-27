These Carrot Cake Cookies pack the flavors of a classic favorite cake into easy-to-bake treats. Don’t forget to finish off the cookies with fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting!



Carrot Cake Cookies Serves: Makes about 35 Ingredients ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups shredded carrots

Cream Cheese Frosting (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter, sugars, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, ginger, and nutmeg. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Stir in carrots. Using a 1½-tablespoon spring-loaded scoop, scoop dough and place at least 2 inches apart onto prepared pans. Bake until browned, about 13 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Spread Cream Cheese Frosting onto cooled cookies. Top with pecans. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.



Cream Cheese Frosting Ingredients 6 ounces cream cheese, softened

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until combined. Gradually add confectioners' sugar, beating until smooth. Use immediately.

