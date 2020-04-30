This tender Carrot Bundt Cake slathered in Cream Cheese Frosting is a dream come true on a cake plate. To kick things up a notch, we added a dusting of ground nutmeg over the billowy frosting.



Carrot Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting Serves: Makes 1 (10-cup) Bundt cake Ingredients 1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 cups shredded carrots

Cream Cheese Frosting (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, whisk together sugars, oil, eggs, and vanilla. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture, beating with a mixer at medium speed just until combined. Stir in carrots. Spray a 10-cup Bundt pan with baking spray with flour. Pour batter into prepared pan. Gently tap pan on counter twice to release air bubbles. Bake until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean, 1 hour and 5 minutes to 1 hour and 10 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Invert cake onto a wire rack, and let cool completely. Spread Cream Cheese Frosting onto cooled cake. Garnish with nutmeg, if desired. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.