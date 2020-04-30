Carrot Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

This tender Carrot Bundt Cake slathered in Cream Cheese Frosting is a dream come true on a cake plate. To kick things up a notch, we added a dusting of ground nutmeg over the billowy frosting.

Carrot Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Serves: Makes 1 (10-cup) Bundt cake
 
Ingredients
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 3 cups shredded carrots
  • Cream Cheese Frosting (recipe follows)
  • Garnish: ground nutmeg
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 325°.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together sugars, oil, eggs, and vanilla.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture, beating with a mixer at medium speed just until combined. Stir in carrots.
  4. Spray a 10-cup Bundt pan with baking spray with flour. Pour batter into prepared pan. Gently tap pan on counter twice to release air bubbles.
  5. Bake until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean, 1 hour and 5 minutes to 1 hour and 10 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Invert cake onto a wire rack, and let cool completely. Spread Cream Cheese Frosting onto cooled cake. Garnish with nutmeg, if desired. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Cream Cheese Frosting
Serves: Makes 1¼ cups
 
Ingredients
  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 4 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 tablespoons whole milk
  • ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add milk and salt, beating until smooth. Use immediately.

 

 

