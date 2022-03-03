Keep the good times rolling with a slice of Carnival Coffee Cake Loaf with a crunchy, crumbly streusel topping. Why not—have another slice!
Carnival Coffee Cake Loaf
Makes 1 (9×5-inch) cake
Ingredients
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
- ½ cup sour cream, room temperature
- ¼ cup whole milk, room temperature
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup assorted green, yellow, and purple sprinkles
- Sprinkle Streusel (recipe follows)
- Garnish: confectioners’ sugar
Sprinkle Streusel
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup assorted green, yellow, and purple sprinkles
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 9×5-inch loaf pan with baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, whisk together granulated sugar, melted butter, sour cream, milk, eggs, and vanilla until smooth.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Whisk flour mixture into sugar mixture just until combined. Stir in sprinkles. Spread batter into prepared pan. Top with Sprinkle Streusel.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 55 minutes to 1 hour, covering with foil halfway through baking to prevent excess browning. Let cool in pan for 15 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar, if desired.
Sprinkle Streusel
- In a small bowl, whisk together flour, sprinkles, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Using a fork, stir in melted butter and vanilla until mixture is crumbly.
