Savor time with family while enjoying this creamy and filling dish.
Caramelized Onion and Sweet Potato Gratin
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
- 1 clove garlic, halved
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 2 cups chopped yellow onion
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 tablespoon water
- 2¾ pounds medium sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper ⅓ cup chicken broth
- ½ cup shredded fontina cheese
- ⅓ cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Garnish: chopped fresh rosemary
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Rub the inside of a 2½-quart baking dish with butter and garlic.
- In a 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in rosemary and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cover; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until onions are deep brown and tender, about 20 minutes, adding 1 tablespoon water to prevent them from sticking to skillet, if necessary. Remove from heat.
- In a large bowl, toss together potatoes, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Layer potatoes and onions in prepared pan. Pour broth on top. Cover tightly with foil.
- Bake until potatoes are tender, about 50 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with fontina, bread crumbs, and Parmesan. Increase oven temperature to 400°. Bake until cheese is melted and bread crumbs are lightly browned, about 7 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with rosemary, if desired.
