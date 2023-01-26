Caramelized Onion and Sweet Potato Gratin

Savor time with family while enjoying this creamy and filling dish.

Caramelized Onion and Sweet Potato Gratin
Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 1 clove garlic, halved
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 2 cups chopped yellow onion
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 2¾ pounds medium sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper ⅓ cup chicken broth
  • ½ cup shredded fontina cheese
  • ⅓ cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Garnish: chopped fresh rosemary
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Rub the inside of a 2½-quart baking dish with butter and garlic.
  2. In a 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in rosemary and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cover; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until onions are deep brown and tender, about 20 minutes, adding 1 tablespoon water to prevent them from sticking to skillet, if necessary. Remove from heat.
  3. In a large bowl, toss together potatoes, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Layer potatoes and onions in prepared pan. Pour broth on top. Cover tightly with foil.
  4. Bake until potatoes are tender, about 50 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with fontina, bread crumbs, and Parmesan. Increase oven temperature to 400°. Bake until cheese is melted and bread crumbs are lightly browned, about 7 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with rosemary, if desired.

 

