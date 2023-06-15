Decadent caramel and creamy banana pudding are sandwiched between fluffy cookies in this dreamy dessert that is perfect for warmer weather.



Save Recipe Print Caramel-Banana Pudding Whoopie Pies Serves: about 6 Ingredients 1⁄4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 1⁄2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons whole milk, room temperature

6 tablespoons dulce de leche

1 medium banana, cut into 1⁄4-inch slices

3⁄4 cup banana cream pie pudding*

Garnish: confectioners’ sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 14-inch cast-iron baking pan with cooking spray. Line bottom of pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter and granulated sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg and vanilla, beating until well combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating at medium-low speed just until combined after each addition. Drop 6 mounds of batter at least 2 to 3 inches apart on prepared pan; gently spread batter into 2-inch rounds. Refrigerate remaining batter. Bake until lightly golden and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool on pan for 3 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on wire racks. Let pan cool completely; repeat procedure with remaining batter. Spread dulce de leche onto flat sides of half of cookies; top with banana slices. Spread about 2 tablespoons pudding on flat sides of remaining cookies; place cookies, pudding side down, on banana- topped cookies. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 hour. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar, if desired. Notes *We used Snack Pack Banana Cream Pie Pudding Cup. 3.5.3251