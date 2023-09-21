Applesauce and fresh Honeycrisp apples add extra moisture and fresh flavor to this apple-cinnamon cake.



Caramel Apple Spice Cake Serves: 1 (13x9-inch) cake Ingredients 1 1⁄2 cups sugar

3⁄4 cup vegetable oil

3⁄4 cup unsweetened applesauce

3 large eggs, room temperature

3 3⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1⁄2 cups whole buttermilk, room temperature

2 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored, and finely chopped

Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13x9-inch baking pan with baking spray with flour. Line pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat sugar and oil at medium speed until well combined. Beat in applesauce. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Using a spatula, fold in apples, scraping bottom and sides of bowl. Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake until edges are golden brown, top is dry, and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Using excess parchment as handles, remove cooled cake from pan, and place on a serving plate. Top with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Just before serving, garnish with caramel topping, if desired. Notes *We used Smucker's Hot Caramel Topping.