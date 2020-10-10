This decadent Caramel Apple Spice Cake from Paula Deen’s Southern Baking is the perfect autumn treat. Get more fabulous baked good recipes to enjoy by ordering your copy of this new cookbook today!

Save Recipe Print Caramel Apple Spice Cake Makes 1 (13x9-inch) cake Ingredients 1½ cups granulated sugar

¾ cup canola oil

¾ cup unsweetened applesauce

¾ cup prepared caramel sauce, plus more to serve

3 large eggs, room temperature

3¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1½ cups whole buttermilk, room temperature

2 Gala apples, peeled, cored, and finely chopped

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Spray with cooking spray. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat sugar and oil at medium speed until well combined. Beat in applesauce and caramel. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Using a spatula, fold in apples, scraping bottom and sides of bowl. Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake until cake springs back when lightly touched in center and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack. Spread Cream Cheese Frosting onto cake. Spoon caramel sauce over frosting, and gently swirl into frosting using a spatula. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Save Recipe Print Cream Cheese Frosting Makes about 4 cups Ingredients 1½ (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

6 cups confectioners’ sugar

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and butter with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add confectioners' sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla, and beat at high speed for 1 minute. Use immediately.

