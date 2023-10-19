Homemade caramel adds rich flavor to this refreshing holiday sipper.
Caramel Apple Cider
Serves: about 10
Ingredients
- 1 1⁄4 cups sugar, divided
- 3 tablespoons water
- 2 (1.5-liter) bottles apple cider
- 1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick
- 3 small Granny Smith apples, halved crosswise
Instructions
- In a large Dutch oven, heat 1 cup sugar and 3 tablespoons water over medium heat, without stirring, until sugar is golden brown. (The darker the color, the richer the flavor.) Gradually add cider; cook until sugar dissolves. Add cinnamon stick, and bring to a gentle boil; reduce heat to low, and cook for 15 minutes.
- Heat a medium cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot.
- Dip cut sides of apple halves in remaining 1⁄4 cup sugar; place, cut side down, in skillet. Cook until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Float apples in cider to serve.
