Cane Syrup-Glazed Chicken

Cane syrup adds sweet Southern flair to this Asian-inspired chicken dish.

Slow Cooker Cane Syrup-Glazed Chicken
Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • 1⁄2 cup cane syrup
  • 1⁄4 cup soy sauce
  • 1⁄4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoon ginger paste
  • 1 tablespoon grated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon roasted peanut oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 12 boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • 1⁄4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • Wide lo mein noodles, to serve
  • Garnish: assorted sesame seeds, sliced green onion
Instructions
  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together cane syrup, soy sauce, orange juice, hoisin sauce, ginger paste, garlic, oil, and salt.
  2. In a 7-quart slow cooker, place chicken. Pour cane syrup mixture over chicken, tossing to coat. Cover and cook on high for 3 hours.
  3. Remove lid, and using 2 forks, shred chicken.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together 1⁄4 cup water and cornstarch until smooth. Stir into chicken mixture. Cook, uncovered, on high for 1 hour. Serve over noodles. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onion, if desired.

