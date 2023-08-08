Cane syrup adds sweet Southern flair to this Asian-inspired chicken dish.
Slow Cooker Cane Syrup-Glazed Chicken
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 1⁄2 cup cane syrup
- 1⁄4 cup soy sauce
- 1⁄4 cup fresh orange juice
- 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 1 tablespoon ginger paste
- 1 tablespoon grated garlic
- 1 tablespoon roasted peanut oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1⁄4 cup water
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- Wide lo mein noodles, to serve
- Garnish: assorted sesame seeds, sliced green onion
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together cane syrup, soy sauce, orange juice, hoisin sauce, ginger paste, garlic, oil, and salt.
- In a 7-quart slow cooker, place chicken. Pour cane syrup mixture over chicken, tossing to coat. Cover and cook on high for 3 hours.
- Remove lid, and using 2 forks, shred chicken.
- In a small bowl, whisk together 1⁄4 cup water and cornstarch until smooth. Stir into chicken mixture. Cook, uncovered, on high for 1 hour. Serve over noodles. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onion, if desired.
