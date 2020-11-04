Candied Sweet Potatoes

Slices of sweet potatoes are tossed with a little oil, roasted until caramelized, and smothered in a buttery glaze. That makes this recipe a keeper.

Candied Sweet Potatoes
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
  1. 4 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch-thick rounds
  2. 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  3. ½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  4. ¼ cup butter
  5. ¼ cup light corn syrup
  6. ¼ cup water
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 450°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray.
  2. One prepared pan, toss together sweet potatoes and oil; arrange in a single layer. Bake for 30 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring brown sugar and all remaining ingredients to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat, and simmer for 8 minutes. Pour hot syrup onto potatoes just before serving.
