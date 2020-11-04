Slices of sweet potatoes are tossed with a little oil, roasted until caramelized, and smothered in a buttery glaze. That makes this recipe a keeper.
Candied Sweet Potatoes
2016-05-06 18:44:00
Makes 8 servings
Write a review
Ingredients
- 4 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch-thick rounds
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- ½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ cup light corn syrup
- ¼ cup water
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray.
- One prepared pan, toss together sweet potatoes and oil; arrange in a single layer. Bake for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring brown sugar and all remaining ingredients to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat, and simmer for 8 minutes. Pour hot syrup onto potatoes just before serving.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/