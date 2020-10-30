Buttery Pumpkin Pie Fudge
Makes about 2 dozen
Ingredients
- 12 tablespoons butter
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- ⅔ cup evaporated milk
- ½ cup canned pumpkin
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 (12-ounce) package white chocolate morsels
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup chopped toasted pecans (optional)
Instructions
- Line a 13×9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan; spray parchment with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large heavy saucepan, bring butter and next 7 ingredients to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture reaches 240° on a candy thermometer. Remove from heat, and stir in white chocolate and vanilla until melted and smooth. Stir in pecans, if desired.
- Pour mixture into prepared pan, and let cool completely. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan before cutting into squares. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Notes
Quick Conversion: A 15-ounce can of pumpkin contains a bit less than 2 cups.
