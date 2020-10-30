Buttery Pumpkin Pie Fudge

 

Save Recipe Print
Buttery Pumpkin Pie Fudge
 
Makes about 2 dozen
Ingredients
  • 12 tablespoons butter
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • ⅔ cup evaporated milk
  • ½ cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 (12-ounce) package white chocolate morsels
  • 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup chopped toasted pecans (optional)
Instructions
  1. Line a 13×9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan; spray parchment with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a large heavy saucepan, bring butter and next 7 ingredients to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture reaches 240° on a candy thermometer. Remove from heat, and stir in white chocolate and vanilla until melted and smooth. Stir in pecans, if desired.
  3. Pour mixture into prepared pan, and let cool completely. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan before cutting into squares. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Notes
Quick Conversion: A 15-ounce can of pumpkin contains a bit less than 2 cups.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR