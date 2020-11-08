Butternut squash gives a slightly sweet and nutty taste to this mac and cheese dish.
Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
2014-10-21 23:21:11
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 3 cups cubed peeled butternut squash
- 1 1/2 cups fat-free milk
- 1 1/4 cups low-sodium chicken stock
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1/4 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 8 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded
- 8 ounces Havarti cheese, shredded
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
- 1 (13.25-ounce) box whole wheat penne, cooked according to package directions
- Garnish: chopped fresh chives
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large Dutch oven, bring squash and next 3 ingredients to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 25 minutes or until squash is tender.
- Transfer squash mixture in batches to the container of a blender, and add yogurt, salt, and pepper. Remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape, and place towel over opening in lid to avoid splatters; blend until smooth.
- Return squash mixture to pot over low heat, and stir in Gruyère, Havarti, and1/2 cup Parmesan until melted and smooth. Stir in pasta until well combined, and pour into prepared pan. Top with remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with chives, if desired.
