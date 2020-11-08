Butternut squash gives a slightly sweet and nutty taste to this mac and cheese dish.

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese 2014-10-21 23:21:11 Serves 6 Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 3 cups cubed peeled butternut squash 1 1/2 cups fat-free milk 1 1/4 cups low-sodium chicken stock 3 cloves garlic, peeled 1/4 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper 8 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded 8 ounces Havarti cheese, shredded 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided 1 (13.25-ounce) box whole wheat penne, cooked according to package directions Garnish: chopped fresh chives Instructions Preheat oven to 375°. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large Dutch oven, bring squash and next 3 ingredients to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 25 minutes or until squash is tender. Transfer squash mixture in batches to the container of a blender, and add yogurt, salt, and pepper. Remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape, and place towel over opening in lid to avoid splatters; blend until smooth. Return squash mixture to pot over low heat, and stir in Gruyère, Havarti, and1/2 cup Parmesan until melted and smooth. Stir in pasta until well combined, and pour into prepared pan. Top with remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with chives, if desired. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!