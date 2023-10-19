This tasty chili is perfect for when you need a fall dinner that is both hearty and healthy.



Save Recipe Print Butternut Squash and Black Bean Chili Serves: 6 to 8 Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup diced yellow onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 (2 1⁄2-pound) butternut squash, peeled and cut into 3⁄4-inch cubes (about 6 cups)

2 (10-ounce) cans mild diced tomatoes with green chiles

3 cups vegetable broth

1 1⁄2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1⁄2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

Sour cream

Cornbread, to serve

Garnish: chopped fresh cilantro Instructions In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in squash; cook for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, broth, salt, chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder, stirring until well combined. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Uncover soup; stir in beans. Simmer until heated through and slightly thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Top servings with sour cream. Serve with cornbread. Garnish with cilantro, if desired. 3.5.3251