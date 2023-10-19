Butternut Squash and Black Bean Chili

This tasty chili is perfect for when you need a fall dinner that is both hearty and healthy.

Butternut Squash and Black Bean Chili
Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup diced yellow onion
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (2 1⁄2-pound) butternut squash, peeled and cut into 3⁄4-inch cubes (about 6 cups)
  • 2 (10-ounce) cans mild diced tomatoes with green chiles
  • 3 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 1⁄2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • Sour cream
  • Cornbread, to serve
  • Garnish: chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
  1. In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in squash; cook for 2 minutes.
  2. Add tomatoes, broth, salt, chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder, stirring until well combined. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender, 20 to 30 minutes.
  3. Uncover soup; stir in beans. Simmer until heated through and slightly thickened, 15 to 20 minutes.
  4. Top servings with sour cream. Serve with cornbread. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

 

