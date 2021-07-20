Buttermilk Chess Bars

A touch of cornmeal adds crunch to these rich and tangy Buttermilk Chess Bars. 

Buttermilk Chess Bars
Serves: about 16
 
Ingredients
Crust:
  • 2½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
Filling:
  • 1½ cups granulated sugar
  • 1 cup whole buttermilk
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 3 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons plain yellow cornmeal
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Garnish: confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly spray bottom of a 13×9-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Line pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan.
  2. For crust: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, confectioners’ sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Firmly press mixture into bottom of prepared pan.
  3. Bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Leave oven on.
  4. For filling: In a large bowl, whisk together sugar, buttermilk, melted butter, eggs, lemon zest and juice, cornmeal, flour, and vanilla until smooth. Pour filling into prepared crust.
  5. Bake until filling is set, about 30 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack.
  6. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan before cutting into squares. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar, if desired. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Notes
Be sure to give your carton of buttermilk a good shake before measuring; it will settle and separate over time.

 

 

