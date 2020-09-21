Southern foods are so versatile. My oldest grandson prefers his waffles topped with this Homestyle Cream Gravy instead of butter and syrup.” – Paula
Buttermilk Biscuits and Creamy Sausage Gravy
Serves: 8
Ingredients
Biscuits
- 5 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 12 tablespoons cold butter, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 1⅓ cups plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk, divided
Gravy
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 pounds ground pork sausage
- ¾ cup minced onion
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1½ teaspoons ground black pepper
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 4 cups milk
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- For biscuits: Preheat oven to 450°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Stir in 11/3 cups buttermilk. Dough will be crumbly. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until dough comes together, about 2 minutes. Roll out to 1-inch thickness. Using a 3-inch round cutter, cut out 8 biscuits, rerolling scraps as needed.
- Place biscuits on prepared baking sheet, and brush with remaining 2 tablespoons buttermilk. Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until golden brown.
- For gravy: In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sausage, onion, garlic, and pepper; cook for 8 minutes or until sausage is browned and crumbly. Reduce heat to medium-low; sprinkle flour over sausage, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Reduce heat to low. Stir milk into sausage mixture. Cook for 6 minutes or until thickened. Stir in parsley. Serve gravy with warm biscuits.
