Butter Seared Black Sea Bass with Shaved Fennel-Citrus Salad
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 1 small fennel bulb, cored and thinly sliced, fronds reserved
- 1 small navel orange, segmented
- 1 small grapefruit, segmented
- ½ cup halved Castelvetrano olives
- 4 (6-ounce) black sea bass fillets, skin on
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Garnish: fennel fronds, fresh grapefruit zest, ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together lemon zest and juice, olive oil, sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper until smooth. Gently stir in fennel; cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Gently stir in orange segments, grapefruit segments, and olives.
- Season fillets with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add fillets, flesh side down; cook, turning once, until golden brown and firm to touch, about 6-8 minutes per side. Serve over Fennel-Citrus Salad. Garnish with reserved fennel fronds, zest, and pepper, if desired.
3.5.3251