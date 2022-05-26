This Brownie Sundae Pie is a wonderful treat for a hot summer day. With hot fudge, chewy brownies, and sweet whipped cream, your whole family will love this delicious dessert.
Brownie Sundae Pie
Serves: Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (21-ounce) package chewy fudge brownie mix
- ½ gallon strawberry ice cream, softened
- Sweetened whipped cream
- Hot fudge topping
- Rainbow sprinkles
- Maraschino cherries
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray.
- Prepare brownie mix according to package directions, and pour batter into prepared pan.
- Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until center is set. Let cool completely.
- Spread softened ice cream over brownie crust; cover and freeze for at least 2 hours. Top with whipped cream, hot fudge, sprinkles, and cherries just before serving. Cut into wedges to serve.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: This dessert is great for getting children into the kitchen. Use their favorite flavor of ice cream, and let them stir nuts, candy, sprinkles, fruit, and even cereal into the ice cream before spreading it over the brownie crust. They’ll enjoy adding the toppings for serving, too.
