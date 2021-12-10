Brown Sugar-Orange Pecans can be prepared and packaged in seasonal tins to give as gifts.
Brown Sugar-Orange Pecans
2015-12-02 03:09:25
Makes about 4 cups
Ingredients
- 1 egg white, stiffly beaten
- ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 4 cups pecan halves
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 300°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine beaten egg white, brown sugar, orange zest, and nutmeg. Add pecan halves, tossing gently to coat. Spread pecans in a single layer on prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until lightly browned. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
