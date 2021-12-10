Brown Sugar-Orange Pecans

Brown Sugar-Orange Pecans

Brown Sugar-Orange Pecans can be prepared and packaged in seasonal tins to give as gifts.

Brown Sugar-Orange Pecans
Makes about 4 cups
Write a review
Save Recipe
Print
Ingredients
  1. 1 egg white, stiffly beaten
  2. ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
  3. 2 teaspoons orange zest
  4. ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  5. 4 cups pecan halves
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 300°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, combine beaten egg white, brown sugar, orange zest, and nutmeg. Add pecan halves, tossing gently to coat. Spread pecans in a single layer on prepared baking sheet.
  3. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until lightly browned. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today! 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR