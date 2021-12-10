Brown Sugar-Orange Pecans can be prepared and packaged in seasonal tins to give as gifts.

Brown Sugar-Orange Pecans 2015-12-02 03:09:25 Makes about 4 cups Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 1 egg white, stiffly beaten ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar 2 teaspoons orange zest ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg 4 cups pecan halves Instructions Preheat oven to 300°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine beaten egg white, brown sugar, orange zest, and nutmeg. Add pecan halves, tossing gently to coat. Spread pecans in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until lightly browned. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!