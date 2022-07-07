Grill-Smoked Brisket and jalapeño cornbread make these grilled cheese sandwiches the perfect addition to your next backyard barbecue.
Brisket and Cornbread Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Serves: Makes 4
Ingredients
- Barbecue sauce
- 8 (½-inch-thick) slices jalapeño cornbread*
- 16 slices sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 pound Grill-Smoked Brisket (recipe follows)
- Dill pickle sandwich slices, drained
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
Instructions
- Spread a thin layer of barbecue sauce onto 4 slices cornbread; top each with 2 slices cheese and one-fourth of brisket. Drizzle barbecue sauce onto brisket; top each with pickles, 2 slices cheese, and remaining slices of cornbread.
- In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add 2 sandwiches; cook until cornbread is golden brown and cheese is melted, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining butter and remaining sandwiches. Serve immediately.
Notes
*We used Walmart Freshness Guaranteed Jalapeño Cornbread Mini Loaves.
Grill-Smoked Brisket
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (6-pound) flat-cut beef brisket, fat trimmed to ¼ inch
- Brisket Rub:
- ¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- ¼ cup smoked paprika
- 3 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 2 tablespoons dry mustard
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 2 tablespoons dried oregano
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 tablespoons ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons ground red pepper
Instructions
- Rub brisket liberally with Brisket Rub, coating well. Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 12 or up to 24 hours.
- Pile about 40 pieces of unlit hardwood lump charcoal or charcoal briquettes on one side of the grill. Place about 20 pieces of charcoal in a charcoal chimney, and light the chimney. Heat the coals until they have ashed over and turned gray. Meanwhile, unwrap brisket, and let stand at room temperature.
- Place a foil pan on the opposite side of the grill from the unlit coals to catch meat drippings. With the pan in place, add the lit coals on top of the unlit coals. Add a handful of wood chips or chunks to the lit coals. Place the grate on the grill, close the lid, and wait for smoke, about 5 minutes.
- Fill a foil loaf pan with water, and place on grill over coals. Cover grill; open bottom vent one-fourth to halfway. Leave top vent almost completely closed (see Smoking Temperature Tips on opposite page) until temperature reaches 250°.
- Add brisket to unlit side of grill; cover and cook until tender, 8 to 9 hours. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.
- Brisket Rub:
- In a small resealable jar, shake together all ingredients until well combined. Store in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months.
Notes
Smoking Temperature Tips-The temperature of the grill needs to be maintained at approximately 250°. This is achieved by making small adjustments to the top and bottom vents of the grill. Open the vents to raise the temperature; close them to lower the temperature. If the temperature drops significantly add more lit coals to the grill. Additionally, make sure your grill has been cleaned out before you begin. Built-up ash can block the air vents, making temperature control difficult.
