Braised Kale and White Beans

Curly kale, lacinato kale, or a combination of them can be used in this quick-cooking dish.

Serves: about 4 cups
 
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ cup sliced onion
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 bunches fresh kale, stemmed and chopped
  • 1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • Grated Parmesan cheese, to serve
  • Garnish: crushed red pepper
Instructions
  1. In a 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until softened and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add kale in batches, stirring until wilted after each addition. Stir in broth, wine, salt, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and red pepper; cook until most of liquid has evaporated and kale is soft, about 15 minutes. Stir in beans and vinegar; cook until heated through. Serve with Parmesan. Garnish with red pepper, if desired.

 

