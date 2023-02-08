Curly kale, lacinato kale, or a combination of them can be used in this quick-cooking dish.
Braised Kale and White Beans
Serves: about 4 cups
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup sliced onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 bunches fresh kale, stemmed and chopped
- 1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- Grated Parmesan cheese, to serve
- Garnish: crushed red pepper
Instructions
- In a 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until softened and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add kale in batches, stirring until wilted after each addition. Stir in broth, wine, salt, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and red pepper; cook until most of liquid has evaporated and kale is soft, about 15 minutes. Stir in beans and vinegar; cook until heated through. Serve with Parmesan. Garnish with red pepper, if desired.
