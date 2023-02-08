Curly kale, lacinato kale, or a combination of them can be used in this quick-cooking dish.



Save Recipe Print Braised Kale and White Beans Serves: about 4 cups Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup sliced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 bunches fresh kale, stemmed and chopped

1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

¼ cup dry white wine

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 (15.5-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Grated Parmesan cheese, to serve

Garnish: crushed red pepper Instructions In a 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until softened and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add kale in batches, stirring until wilted after each addition. Stir in broth, wine, salt, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and red pepper; cook until most of liquid has evaporated and kale is soft, about 15 minutes. Stir in beans and vinegar; cook until heated through. Serve with Parmesan. Garnish with red pepper, if desired. 3.5.3251