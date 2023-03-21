These Braised Artichokes are cooked in a flavorful tomato sauce, featuring white wine, Castelvetrano olives, and capers, for a mouth-watering side dish perfect for pairing with your favorite mains.



Braised Artichokes Serves: 4 Ingredients 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large fresh artichokes, trimmed, quartered, and cleaned

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 cup dry white wine

1⁄2 cup Castelvetrano olives, pitted and halved lengthwise

1⁄2 cup roasted red peppers, chopped

1⁄4 cup capers

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1⁄2 teaspoon ground red pepper

Preheat oven to 325°. In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat; add artichokes, cut side down, and cook until edges are browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from skillet, and set aside. Add tomatoes, wine, olives, roasted red peppers, capers, lemon juice, salt, oregano, and ground red pepper to skillet; stir until combined. Nestle artichokes in sauce, and cover. Bake until artichokes are very tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove artichokes from skillet, and set aside. 5. Add cream to sauce, and cook over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes. Return artichokes to sauce; serve warm.