These chewy and decadent brownies are reminiscent of delightful, bite-sized Kentucky bourbon balls.



Bourbon-Pecan Brownies Serves: 9 Ingredients 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

3⁄4 cup unsalted butter, cubed

1 cup granulated sugar

3⁄4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 large eggs, room temperature and lightly beaten

3 tablespoons bourbon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup roughly chopped toasted pecans

Garnish: flaked sea salt Instructions Preheat oven to 325°. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with baking spray with flour. Line pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan. In the top of a double boiler, combine chocolate and butter. Cook over simmering water, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth. Turn off heat, and whisk in sugars until well combined. (Mixture will not be completely smooth.) Remove from heat, and let cool slightly, 3 to 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, and kosher salt. Slowly add eggs to chocolate mixture, whisking until combined. Whisk in bourbon and vanilla. Fold in flour mixture just until combined. Fold in half of pecans just until combined. Spread batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle remaining pecans on top. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 50 to 55 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan, and cut into bars. Garnish with sea salt, if desired. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 6 days. Let come to room temperature before serving. 3.5.3251