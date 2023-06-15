Bourbon-Honey Spareribs

You don’t need a grill to make these tasty ribs that are smothered in a tangy bourbon-honey sauce.

Bourbon-Honey Spareribs
Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 1 (3-pound) slab pork spareribs
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 1⁄2 teaspoons ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1⁄4 cup bourbon
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
  1. On a large rimmed baking sheet, place ribs; pat dry with paper towels. Using a sharp knife, pierce thin membrane on back of ribs; peel or cut off, and discard.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together salt and peppers; sprinkle mixture all over both sides of ribs. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  3. Uncover ribs, and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  4. Preheat oven to 300°.
  5. Place ribs, meat side up, on a 15-inch cast-iron baking sheet.
  6. Bake until tender, 2 to 2 1⁄2 hours.
  7. Meanwhile, in a small Dutch oven, bring bourbon, honey, vinegar, ketchup, and Worcestershire to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking frequently. Reduce heat to medium; cook, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes.
  8. Increase oven temperature to broil. Lightly brush sauce onto ribs.
  9. Broil ribs until sauce is bubbly and browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Serve ribs with remaining sauce.

 

