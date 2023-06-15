You don’t need a grill to make these tasty ribs that are smothered in a tangy bourbon-honey sauce.



Bourbon-Honey Spareribs Serves: 4 Ingredients 1 (3-pound) slab pork spareribs

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 1⁄2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1⁄4 cup bourbon

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons ketchup

On a large rimmed baking sheet, place ribs; pat dry with paper towels. Using a sharp knife, pierce thin membrane on back of ribs; peel or cut off, and discard. In a small bowl, whisk together salt and peppers; sprinkle mixture all over both sides of ribs. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Uncover ribs, and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 300°. Place ribs, meat side up, on a 15-inch cast-iron baking sheet. Bake until tender, 2 to 2 1⁄2 hours. Meanwhile, in a small Dutch oven, bring bourbon, honey, vinegar, ketchup, and Worcestershire to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking frequently. Reduce heat to medium; cook, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil. Lightly brush sauce onto ribs. Broil ribs until sauce is bubbly and browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Serve ribs with remaining sauce.