You don’t need a grill to make these tasty ribs that are smothered in a tangy bourbon-honey sauce.
Bourbon-Honey Spareribs
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 (3-pound) slab pork spareribs
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 1⁄2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1⁄4 cup bourbon
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
- On a large rimmed baking sheet, place ribs; pat dry with paper towels. Using a sharp knife, pierce thin membrane on back of ribs; peel or cut off, and discard.
- In a small bowl, whisk together salt and peppers; sprinkle mixture all over both sides of ribs. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Uncover ribs, and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 300°.
- Place ribs, meat side up, on a 15-inch cast-iron baking sheet.
- Bake until tender, 2 to 2 1⁄2 hours.
- Meanwhile, in a small Dutch oven, bring bourbon, honey, vinegar, ketchup, and Worcestershire to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking frequently. Reduce heat to medium; cook, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes.
- Increase oven temperature to broil. Lightly brush sauce onto ribs.
- Broil ribs until sauce is bubbly and browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Serve ribs with remaining sauce.
