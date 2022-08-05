Flavor-packed, juicy, and oh-so satisfying, these Bourbon Barbecue Burgers are sure to satisfy the whole family.
Bourbon Barbecue Burgers
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon bourbon, divided
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 1 pound ground pork
- ½ cup seasoned bread crumbs
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 large egg
- 4 slices Muenster cheese
- 4 kaiser rolls, halved and toasted
- Lettuce and sliced red onion, to serve
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, 1 tablespoon bourbon, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- In a large bowl, stir together pork, bread crumbs, garlic, Worcestershire, egg, remaining ¼ cup bourbon, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Divide pork mixture into 4 portions, and shape each portion into a 5-inch patty.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add patties to skillet; cook for 5 minutes per side. Add cheese; cook until cheese is melted, about 1 minute. Serve patties on rolls with lettuce, onion, and bourbon barbecue sauce.
