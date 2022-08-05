Bourbon Barbecue Burgers

Bourbon Barbecue Burgers

Flavor-packed, juicy, and oh-so satisfying, these Bourbon Barbecue Burgers are sure to satisfy the whole family.

Serves: 4
Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 6 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce
  • ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon bourbon, divided
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • ½ cup seasoned bread crumbs
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 large egg
  • 4 slices Muenster cheese
  • 4 kaiser rolls, halved and toasted
  • Lettuce and sliced red onion, to serve
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, 1 tablespoon bourbon, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together pork, bread crumbs, garlic, Worcestershire, egg, remaining ¼ cup bourbon, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Divide pork mixture into 4 portions, and shape each portion into a 5-inch patty.
  3. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add patties to skillet; cook for 5 minutes per side. Add cheese; cook until cheese is melted, about 1 minute. Serve patties on rolls with lettuce, onion, and bourbon barbecue sauce.

 

