Flavor-packed, juicy, and oh-so satisfying, these Bourbon Barbecue Burgers are sure to satisfy the whole family.



Bourbon Barbecue Burgers Serves: 4 Ingredients 6 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons barbecue sauce

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon bourbon, divided

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

1 pound ground pork

½ cup seasoned bread crumbs

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 large egg

4 slices Muenster cheese

4 kaiser rolls, halved and toasted

In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, 1 tablespoon bourbon, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use. In a large bowl, stir together pork, bread crumbs, garlic, Worcestershire, egg, remaining ¼ cup bourbon, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Divide pork mixture into 4 portions, and shape each portion into a 5-inch patty. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add patties to skillet; cook for 5 minutes per side. Add cheese; cook until cheese is melted, about 1 minute. Serve patties on rolls with lettuce, onion, and bourbon barbecue sauce.