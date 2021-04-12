This delicious beverage tastes exactly like your favorite muffin in smoothie form.
Blueberry Muffin Smoothie
Serves: about 2 cups
Ingredients
- ½ cup old-fashioned oats
- 1½ cups frozen blueberries
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup almond milk
- 2 tablespoons agave nectar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions
- In the container of a blender, pulse oats until finely ground. Add all remaining ingredients, and process until smooth. Serve immediately.
Notes
Don’t skip the oats in this recipe. They make the smoothie nice and thick, plus they add a healthful serving of fiber.
