You’ll want to enjoy this zesty and vibrant salad all winter long!



Save Recipe Print Blood Orange and Roasted Beet Salad Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 medium golden beets, peeled and cut into ¾-inch wedges

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 large red beet, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

½ cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons minced shallot

1 teaspoon cane syrup

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 blood oranges, peeled and sliced

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

½ teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

½ teaspoon chopped fresh mint Instructions Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, toss together golden beets and 1 teaspoon olive oil; transfer to prepared pan. In same bowl, toss together red beet and 1 teaspoon olive oil; transfer to prepared pan, keeping separate from golden beets. Sprinkle all beets with ½ teaspoon salt. Bake until lightly browned and just tender, about 25 minutes. Let cool completely on pan. In a small saucepan, heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Add walnuts, and cook until toasted, about 5 minutes. Add ½ teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Let cool completely. In another small bowl, whisk together vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, shallot, cane syrup, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Arrange beets and oranges on a serving dish. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with cheese and toasted walnuts. Sprinkle with tarragon and mint.