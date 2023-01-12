Blood Orange and Roasted Beet Salad

Blood Orange and Roasted Beet Salad

You’ll want to enjoy this zesty and vibrant salad all winter long!

Blood Orange and Roasted Beet Salad
Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 2 medium golden beets, peeled and cut into ¾-inch wedges
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 large red beet, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons minced shallot
  • 1 teaspoon cane syrup
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 3 blood oranges, peeled and sliced
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • ½ teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon
  • ½ teaspoon chopped fresh mint
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a small bowl, toss together golden beets and 1 teaspoon olive oil; transfer to prepared pan.
  3. In same bowl, toss together red beet and 1 teaspoon olive oil; transfer to prepared pan, keeping separate from golden beets. Sprinkle all beets with ½ teaspoon salt.
  4. Bake until lightly browned and just tender, about 25 minutes. Let cool completely on pan.
  5. In a small saucepan, heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Add walnuts, and cook until toasted, about 5 minutes. Add ½ teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Let cool completely.
  6. In another small bowl, whisk together vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, shallot, cane syrup, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt.
  7. Arrange beets and oranges on a serving dish. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with cheese and toasted walnuts. Sprinkle with tarragon and mint.

 

