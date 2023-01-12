You’ll want to enjoy this zesty and vibrant salad all winter long!
Blood Orange and Roasted Beet Salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 medium golden beets, peeled and cut into ¾-inch wedges
- 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 1 large red beet, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons minced shallot
- 1 teaspoon cane syrup
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 blood oranges, peeled and sliced
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- ½ teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon
- ½ teaspoon chopped fresh mint
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, toss together golden beets and 1 teaspoon olive oil; transfer to prepared pan.
- In same bowl, toss together red beet and 1 teaspoon olive oil; transfer to prepared pan, keeping separate from golden beets. Sprinkle all beets with ½ teaspoon salt.
- Bake until lightly browned and just tender, about 25 minutes. Let cool completely on pan.
- In a small saucepan, heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Add walnuts, and cook until toasted, about 5 minutes. Add ½ teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Let cool completely.
- In another small bowl, whisk together vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, shallot, cane syrup, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt.
- Arrange beets and oranges on a serving dish. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with cheese and toasted walnuts. Sprinkle with tarragon and mint.
