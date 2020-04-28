This Blackened Grouper brings a little taste of Louisiana to your dinner table with help from blackened seasoning and your cast-iron pan. A squeeze of blackened lemon adds a nice smoky, citrusy flavor.
BLACKENED GROUPER
Serves: Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons blackened seasoning
- 1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1 (2-pound) skinless grouper fillet
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 3 lemons, halved
- Garnish: fresh oregano
Instructions
- Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
- In a small bowl, combine blackened seasoning and Italian seasoning; sprinkle mixture all over fish.
- Add oil to hot skillet. Add fish; cook until blackened on bottom, about 5 minutes. Turn fish; cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145°, about 5 minutes. Remove from skillet.
- Add lemons, cut side down, to skillet; cook until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Serve fish with lemon. Garnish with oregano, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip-Use a very well-seasoned cast-iron skillet for this recipe. Clean and dry it thoroughly to remove any acid from the lemons.
