This Blackened Grouper brings a little taste of Louisiana to your dinner table with help from blackened seasoning and your cast-iron pan. A squeeze of blackened lemon adds a nice smoky, citrusy flavor.



BLACKENED GROUPER Serves: Makes 4 servings Ingredients 2 tablespoons blackened seasoning

1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning

1 (2-pound) skinless grouper fillet

2 tablespoons canola oil

3 lemons, halved

Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. In a small bowl, combine blackened seasoning and Italian seasoning; sprinkle mixture all over fish. Add oil to hot skillet. Add fish; cook until blackened on bottom, about 5 minutes. Turn fish; cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145°, about 5 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add lemons, cut side down, to skillet; cook until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Serve fish with lemon. Garnish with oregano, if desired. Notes Kitchen Tip-Use a very well-seasoned cast-iron skillet for this recipe. Clean and dry it thoroughly to remove any acid from the lemons.