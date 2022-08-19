Gobble up this fruit-packed dessert while summertime berries are ripe for the pickin’.
Blackberry Cobbler
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 6 cups fresh blackberries
- 1⅓ cups sugar, divided
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 1¼ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole buttermilk
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 2 teaspoons water
- 2 teaspoons turbinado sugar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet, cook blackberries, 1 cup sugar, and lemon zest over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until berries soften and sugar dissolves, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup flour until well combined. Remove from heat.
- In a large bowl, whisk together baking powder, salt, remaining 2 cups flour, and remaining ⅓ cup sugar until combined. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in buttermilk until combined. Drop dough by spoonfuls onto fruit mixture.
- In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 2 teaspoons water; brush onto dough. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
- Bake until topping is golden brown and fruit is bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes before serving.
Notes
Kitchen tip: Blueberries, strawberries, or a combination of them can be swapped for blackberries.
