Blackberry Cobbler

Gobble up this fruit-packed dessert while summertime berries are ripe for the pickin’.



Preheat oven to 350°. In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet, cook blackberries, 1 cup sugar, and lemon zest over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until berries soften and sugar dissolves, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup flour until well combined. Remove from heat. In a large bowl, whisk together baking powder, salt, remaining 2 cups flour, and remaining ⅓ cup sugar until combined. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in buttermilk until combined. Drop dough by spoonfuls onto fruit mixture. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 2 teaspoons water; brush onto dough. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake until topping is golden brown and fruit is bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes before serving. Notes Kitchen tip: Blueberries, strawberries, or a combination of them can be swapped for blackberries.