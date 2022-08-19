Blackberry Cobbler

Gobble up this fruit-packed dessert while summertime berries are ripe for the pickin’.

Blackberry Cobbler
Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • 6 cups fresh blackberries
  • 1⅓ cups sugar, divided
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 2¼ cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • 1¼ teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole buttermilk
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 teaspoons water
  • 2 teaspoons turbinado sugar
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°.
  2. In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet, cook blackberries, 1 cup sugar, and lemon zest over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until berries soften and sugar dissolves, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup flour until well combined. Remove from heat.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together baking powder, salt, remaining 2 cups flour, and remaining ⅓ cup sugar until combined. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in buttermilk until combined. Drop dough by spoonfuls onto fruit mixture.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 2 teaspoons water; brush onto dough. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
  5. Bake until topping is golden brown and fruit is bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes before serving.
Notes
Kitchen tip: Blueberries, strawberries, or a combination of them can be swapped for blackberries.

 

