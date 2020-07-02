There’s no better way to spend a summer afternoon than sitting on the porch and swirling an ice-cold glass of sweet tea. The clinking of the cubes somehow seems to help cool you down and adds to the music of birds chirping in the trees. With the help of Luzianne teas, we’ve rounded up the best summer tea recipes to enjoy whether in a glass or on your plate.

This classic and easy-to-brew Luzianne sweet tea recipe is the perfect way to greet friends and family when they stop by this summer. A little good ole Southern hospitality goes a long way!

A tender loaf of tea-infused quick bread is the perfect companion for that ice-cold sweet tea, and this recipe has options for your favorite tea flavors. Bake up a batch or two and see why it made our list for best summer tea recipes!

On those sweltering days, who wants to even think about putting the kettle on to boil? This Luzianne Cold Brew Iced Tea recipe solves that problem and is delicious with a squeeze of lemon.

Have your sweet tea and eat it, too, with this crispy and crunchy fried chicken that’ll make a splash at dinner tables and barbecues alike.

This refreshing Luzianne recipe combines the flavors of green tea, lemon, and raspberry for a thirst-quenching batch of iced tea.

Grill up some juicy peaches and pork chops brushed with a sweet glaze for a satisfying dinner thanks to Luzianne Tea.

Looking for a zingy spin on iced tea to wow your guests with? Try our recipe that mingles fresh-picked blackberries with lemon and mint tea.