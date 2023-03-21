End your weeknight dinner on a sweet note with this sweet and refreshing treat. Lightly grilled and served with a delectable mixed-berry topping and Citrus-Yogurt Dip, this dessert is sure to satisfy all summer long.
Berry Panzanella
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh blackberries
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- 1 cup orange sections
- 1⁄3 cup fresh orange juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon unsalted light butter, melted
- 4 (1-inch-thick) slices pound cake
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
- Citrus-Yogurt Dip (recipe follows)
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, gently toss together blackberries, blueberries, oranges, orange juice, lemon juice, and salt. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Heat a grill pan over medium heat; brush with melted butter. Add cake slices; cook until grill marks form, about 1 minute per side. Cut cake into cubes.
- Stir basil and mint into berry mixture. Spoon onto serving plates. Top with grilled cake. Drizzle with Citrus-Yogurt Dip. Serve immediately.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Angel food cake can also be substituted for pound cake.
Citrus-Yogurt Dip
Serves: about 1 cup
Ingredients
- 2⁄3 cup low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1⁄4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
