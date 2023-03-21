End your weeknight dinner on a sweet note with this sweet and refreshing treat. Lightly grilled and served with a delectable mixed-berry topping and Citrus-Yogurt Dip, this dessert is sure to satisfy all summer long.



Save Recipe Print Berry Panzanella Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 cups fresh blackberries

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup orange sections

1⁄3 cup fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon unsalted light butter, melted

4 (1-inch-thick) slices pound cake

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Citrus-Yogurt Dip (recipe follows) Instructions In a medium bowl, gently toss together blackberries, blueberries, oranges, orange juice, lemon juice, and salt. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Heat a grill pan over medium heat; brush with melted butter. Add cake slices; cook until grill marks form, about 1 minute per side. Cut cake into cubes. Stir basil and mint into berry mixture. Spoon onto serving plates. Top with grilled cake. Drizzle with Citrus-Yogurt Dip. Serve immediately. Notes Kitchen Tip: Angel food cake can also be substituted for pound cake. 3.5.3251

