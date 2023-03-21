Berry Panzanella

End your weeknight dinner on a sweet note with this sweet and refreshing treat. Lightly grilled and served with a delectable mixed-berry topping and Citrus-Yogurt Dip, this dessert is sure to satisfy all summer long.

Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 2 cups fresh blackberries
  • 2 cups fresh blueberries
  • 1 cup orange sections
  • 1⁄3 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted light butter, melted
  • 4 (1-inch-thick) slices pound cake
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • Citrus-Yogurt Dip (recipe follows)
Instructions
  1. In a medium bowl, gently toss together blackberries, blueberries, oranges, orange juice, lemon juice, and salt. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
  2. Heat a grill pan over medium heat; brush with melted butter. Add cake slices; cook until grill marks form, about 1 minute per side. Cut cake into cubes.
  3. Stir basil and mint into berry mixture. Spoon onto serving plates. Top with grilled cake. Drizzle with Citrus-Yogurt Dip. Serve immediately.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Angel food cake can also be substituted for pound cake.

Citrus-Yogurt Dip
Serves: about 1 cup
 
Ingredients
  • 2⁄3 cup low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 1⁄4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

 

