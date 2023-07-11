Beer batter gives fried fare a light yet flaky-crispy crust.
Beer-Battered Fried Grouper
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 3⁄4 cup rice flour
- 1⁄4 cup cornstarch
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1 cup cold lager beer
- 1 large egg yolk
- 6 (4- to 6-ounce) skinless grouper fillets, cut into about 4x3-inch pieces
- Tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon wedges, to serve
Instructions
- In a large deep cast-iron skillet, Dutch oven, or fish fryer, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together rice flour, cornstarch, and salt.
- In a small bowl, gently whisk together beer and egg yolk. Whisk beer mixture into rice flour mixture until batter is smooth and the consistency of melted ice cream. Working quickly and with a few pieces of fish at a time, dip fish into batter to fully coat; gently shake off excess.
- Carefully add fish to hot oil; fry until golden brown, 2 to 2 1⁄2 minutes per side. Using a slotted spoon or spider strainer, carefully remove fish, and let drain on a wire rack. Season to taste with salt. Serve with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon.
Notes
Kitchen Tips:
• Any firm white fish you like can be used.
• When pouring beer for this recipe, let the bubbles subside so you get an accurate measurement.
