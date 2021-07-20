Loaded potatoes and yummy pulled pork combine to create Barbecue-Stuffed Potato Casserole.
Barbecue-Stuffed Potato Casserole
Serves: about 6
Ingredients
- 1 (24-ounce) bag frozen cut russet potatoes
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons chopped green onion
- ¾ pound smoked pulled pork
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
- ⅔ cup shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend
- Garnish: sliced fresh jalapeño
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
- Prepare potatoes according to package directions. Add sour cream and green onion; using a potato masher, mash to desired consistency. Spread potato mixture in prepared pan. Top with pork; drizzle with barbecue sauce. Sprinkle with cheese.
- Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes. Garnish with jalapeño, if desired.
