Barbecue-Stuffed Potato Casserole

Barbecue-Stuffed Potato Casserole

Loaded potatoes and yummy pulled pork combine to create Barbecue-Stuffed Potato Casserole. 

Barbecue-Stuffed Potato Casserole
Serves: about 6
 
Ingredients
  • 1 (24-ounce) bag frozen cut russet potatoes
  • ⅓ cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onion
  • ¾ pound smoked pulled pork
  • ½ cup barbecue sauce
  • ⅔ cup shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend
  • Garnish: sliced fresh jalapeño
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. Prepare potatoes according to package directions. Add sour cream and green onion; using a potato masher, mash to desired consistency. Spread potato mixture in prepared pan. Top with pork; drizzle with barbecue sauce. Sprinkle with cheese.
  3. Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes. Garnish with jalapeño, if desired.

 

 

