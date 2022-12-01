Barbecue Pork Enchiladas

These Barbecue Pork Enchiladas make the perfect quick-fix meal for a chilly winter evening.

Barbecue Pork Enchiladas
Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 pound pulled pork, chopped
  • 1 (14-ounce) wheel quesadilla melting cheese, shredded and divided
  • 1¼ cups barbecue sauce, divided
  • ½ cup chopped pickled red onion
  • 8 (9-inch) flour tortillas
  • Pickled red onion, diced avocado, and diced tomato, to serve
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. On prepared pan, toss together sweet potato, oil, salt, and pepper.
  3. Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes.
  4. In a large bowl, combine sweet potato, pork, half of cheese, ½ cup barbecue sauce, and pickled onion.
  5. In bottom of a 13×9-inch baking dish, spread ¼ cup barbecue sauce. Place about ½ cup sweet potato mixture into center of 1 tortilla, carefully rolling tortilla around mixture and leaving open at both ends. Place, seam side down, in prepared pan. Repeat with remaining sweet potato mixture and remaining tortillas. Top with remaining ½ cup barbecue sauce, and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover with foil.
  6. Bake for 25 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil. Uncover and broil until cheese is bubbly and golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes more. Serve with pickled onion, avocado, and tomato.

 

