These Barbecue Pork Enchiladas make the perfect quick-fix meal for a chilly winter evening.
Barbecue Pork Enchiladas
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 pound pulled pork, chopped
- 1 (14-ounce) wheel quesadilla melting cheese, shredded and divided
- 1¼ cups barbecue sauce, divided
- ½ cup chopped pickled red onion
- 8 (9-inch) flour tortillas
- Pickled red onion, diced avocado, and diced tomato, to serve
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- On prepared pan, toss together sweet potato, oil, salt, and pepper.
- Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes.
- In a large bowl, combine sweet potato, pork, half of cheese, ½ cup barbecue sauce, and pickled onion.
- In bottom of a 13×9-inch baking dish, spread ¼ cup barbecue sauce. Place about ½ cup sweet potato mixture into center of 1 tortilla, carefully rolling tortilla around mixture and leaving open at both ends. Place, seam side down, in prepared pan. Repeat with remaining sweet potato mixture and remaining tortillas. Top with remaining ½ cup barbecue sauce, and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover with foil.
- Bake for 25 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil. Uncover and broil until cheese is bubbly and golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes more. Serve with pickled onion, avocado, and tomato.
3.5.3251