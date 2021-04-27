Tender pork chops slathered in yummy barbecue sauce and paired with fresh peaches and tomatoes makes for the perfect summertime supper.



Save Recipe Print Barbecue Pork Chops with Tomatoes and Peaches Serves: 4 Ingredients ½ cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 (8-ounce) bone-in center-cut pork chops (¾ to 1 inch thick)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2 (8-ounce) fresh peaches, halved, pitted, and cut into 6 wedges each

2 (8-ounce) green tomatoes, cut into 12 wedges each

½ small red onion, cut into wedges

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine barbecue sauce, brown sugar, oregano, and garlic; add pork chops. Seal bag, turning to coat chops. Refrigerate for 2 hours. In a medium bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, honey, and ½ teaspoon salt; stir in peaches, tomatoes, and onion. Let stand while chops are marinating. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove pork chops from bag; discard marinade. Place pork on one side of prepared pan; sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Drain liquid from peach mixture, and reserve. Place peach mixture on other side of pan. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 145°, about 20 minutes. Add chives to reserved peach liquid; drizzle onto peaches and tomatoes before serving.