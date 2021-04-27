Tender pork chops slathered in yummy barbecue sauce and paired with fresh peaches and tomatoes makes for the perfect summertime supper.
Barbecue Pork Chops with Tomatoes and Peaches
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
- ¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 (8-ounce) bone-in center-cut pork chops (¾ to 1 inch thick)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 2 (8-ounce) fresh peaches, halved, pitted, and cut into 6 wedges each
- 2 (8-ounce) green tomatoes, cut into 12 wedges each
- ½ small red onion, cut into wedges
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Instructions
- In a large resealable plastic bag, combine barbecue sauce, brown sugar, oregano, and garlic; add pork chops. Seal bag, turning to coat chops. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, honey, and ½ teaspoon salt; stir in peaches, tomatoes, and onion. Let stand while chops are marinating.
- Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Remove pork chops from bag; discard marinade. Place pork on one side of prepared pan; sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt.
- Drain liquid from peach mixture, and reserve. Place peach mixture on other side of pan.
- Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 145°, about 20 minutes. Add chives to reserved peach liquid; drizzle onto peaches and tomatoes before serving.
