Topped with a delicious Rum Caramel Sauce, this Bananas Foster Crumb Cake is the perfect way to end your meal.



Bananas Foster Crumb Cake Serves: 1 (8-inch) cake Ingredients ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened and divided

⅓ cup plus 2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar, divided

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1½ tablespoons dark rum

1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream, room temperature

2 medium bananas, cut into 1-inch pieces

1½ cups plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

⅓ cup pecans, chopped

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup whole plain Greek yogurt

Rum Caramel Sauce (recipe follows) Instructions In a large skillet, cook 2 tablespoons softened butter, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon over low heat, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in rum and cream; cook, whisking frequently, until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Add bananas; cook, gently stirring to coat, for 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bananas to a small bowl. Let butter mixture cool in pan until slightly thickened. In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons flour, nutmeg, remaining ⅓ cup brown sugar, and remaining ¼ teaspoon cinnamon. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in pecans. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray an 8-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Line bottom of pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat granulated sugar and remaining ½ cup softened butter with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Coarsely mash cooked bananas. Add bananas and vanilla to butter mixture, beating on low speed just until combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together baking powder, salt, and remaining 1½ cups flour. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating on low speed just until combined. Stir in yogurt. Spread three-fourths of batter into prepared pan. Spoon reserved butter mixture onto batter, leaving a ¼-inch border around sides of pan. Spread remaining batter onto butter mixture. Sprinkle with pecan mixture. Bake for 40 minutes. Loosely cover with foil, and bake until topping is golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes more. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Serve with Rum Caramel Sauce. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.


