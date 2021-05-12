With fluffy whipped cream, fresh banana slices, and dulce de leche, these Banana Pudding Caramel Bars are slices of heaven that are always a hit come dessert time.



Save Recipe Print Banana Pudding Caramel Bars Serves: Makes 9 servings Ingredients 2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs (about 3 cups wafers)

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 (13.4-ounce) can dulce de leche

2 medium bananas, sliced

1 (3.4-ounce) box vanilla instant pudding mix

1 cup cold whole milk

1 cup cold heavy whipping cream

2 cups sweetened whipped cream

Garnish: crushed vanilla wafers Instructions In a medium bowl, stir together wafer crumbs, melted butter, sugar, and salt. Using the back of a measuing cup, press mixture into bottom of a 9-inch square baking pan. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Spread dulce de leche onto prepared crust. Top with banana slices. In a medium bowl, beat pudding mix, cold milk, and cold cream with a mixer at medium speed until thick and smooth, about 2 minutes. Spread onto bananas. Spread whipped cream onto pudding. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving or up to 2 days. Garnish with vanilla wafers, if desired. Cut into bars to serve. 3.5.3251