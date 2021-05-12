Banana Pudding Caramel Bars

With fluffy whipped cream, fresh banana slices, and dulce de leche, these Banana Pudding Caramel Bars are slices of heaven that are always a hit come dessert time. 

Serves: Makes 9 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs (about 3 cups wafers)
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 (13.4-ounce) can dulce de leche
  • 2 medium bananas, sliced
  • 1 (3.4-ounce) box vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 1 cup cold whole milk
  • 1 cup cold heavy whipping cream
  • 2 cups sweetened whipped cream
  • Garnish: crushed vanilla wafers
Instructions
  1. In a medium bowl, stir together wafer crumbs, melted butter, sugar, and salt. Using the back of a measuing cup, press mixture into bottom of a 9-inch square baking pan. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.
  2. Spread dulce de leche onto prepared crust. Top with banana slices.
  3. In a medium bowl, beat pudding mix, cold milk, and cold cream with a mixer at medium speed until thick and smooth, about 2 minutes. Spread onto bananas. Spread whipped cream onto pudding. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving or up to 2 days. Garnish with vanilla wafers, if desired. Cut into bars to serve.

 

 

