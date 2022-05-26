These Banana Pudding Bars are a different take on your favorite Southern dessert. A cookie crust layered with rich chocolate, creamy pudding, and dolloped with a fluffy topping make a mouthwatering treat!

Save Recipe Print Banana Pudding Bars Makes about 24 Ingredients Crust:

2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs (about 3 cups cookies)

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Filling:

¾ cup chopped semisweet chocolate

⅓ cup plus ¼ cup heavy whipping cream, divided

2 medium bananas, sliced

1 (3.4-ounce) box banana cream instant pudding mix

1 cup whole milk

Topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Garnish: chopped chocolate, banana slices Instructions Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil, letting excess extend over sides of pan. Spray foil with cooking spray. For crust: In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients. Press into bottom of prepared pan. Freeze until firm, about 15 minutes. For filling: In a medium microwave-safe bowl, cook chocolate and ⅓ cup cream on medium in 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until mixture is melted and smooth (1½ to 2 minutes total). Spread chocolate mixture onto crust. Top with banana slices. In a medium bowl, beat pudding mix, milk, and remaining ¼ cup cream with a mixer at medium speed until very thick, about 2 minutes. Spread onto bananas. For topping: In a medium bowl, beat all ingredients with a mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form. Spread onto pudding mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving or up to 8 hours. Using excess foil as handles, remove from pan, and cut into bars. Garnish with chocolate and banana, if desired. 3.5.3226

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!