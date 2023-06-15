Andouille sausage, bell peppers, and spicy brown mustard add plenty of kick to these flavorful baked beans.



Serves: 8 to 10 servings Ingredients 1⁄2 pound smoked bacon, chopped

2 cups chopped andouille sausage

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (1-pound) package dried Great Northern beans*, rinsed and sorted

7 cups water

1 1⁄2 cups barbecue sauce

2 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

Garnish: chopped green onion Instructions Preheat oven to 325°. In a medium cast-iron Dutch oven, cook bacon and andouille over medium heat until browned. Add yellow onion and bell peppers. Cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, salt, and black pepper, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in beans. Add 7 cups water, barbecue sauce, and mustard, stirring until combined. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil; cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and cover with lid. Bake until beans are tender, 3 1⁄2 to 4 hours, stirring occasionally. Garnish with green onion, if desired. Serve warm. Notes *We used Camellia Brand Great Northern Beans. 3.5.3251