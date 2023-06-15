Andouille sausage, bell peppers, and spicy brown mustard add plenty of kick to these flavorful baked beans.
Baked Beans
Serves: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 1⁄2 pound smoked bacon, chopped
- 2 cups chopped andouille sausage
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (1-pound) package dried Great Northern beans*, rinsed and sorted
- 7 cups water
- 1 1⁄2 cups barbecue sauce
- 2 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
- Garnish: chopped green onion
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- In a medium cast-iron Dutch oven, cook bacon and andouille over medium heat until browned. Add yellow onion and bell peppers. Cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, salt, and black pepper, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in beans. Add 7 cups water, barbecue sauce, and mustard, stirring until combined. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil; cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and cover with lid.
- Bake until beans are tender, 3 1⁄2 to 4 hours, stirring occasionally. Garnish with green onion, if desired. Serve warm.
Notes
*We used Camellia Brand Great Northern Beans.
