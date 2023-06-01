Impress guests with this crowd-pleasing starter.
Bacon-Wrapped Okra
Serves: 30
Ingredients
- 8 ounces goat cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons lightly packed lemon zest
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 15 medium-size fresh okra (about 1⁄2 pound), halved lengthwise and seeded
- 10 slices bacon, cut crosswise into thirds
- Garnish: chopped fresh basil, ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
- In a medium bowl, combine goat cheese, lemon zest, basil, salt, and pepper.
- Fill okra halves with 1 to 1 1⁄2 teaspoons goat cheese mixture, being careful to avoid overfilling. Wrap bacon around stuffed okra, overlapping. Place okra on prepared pan.
- Bake until bacon is slightly crispy, 10 to 15 minutes. Garnish with basil and pepper, if desired. Serve immediately.
