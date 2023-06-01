Bacon-Wrapped Okra

Bacon-Wrapped Okra

Impress guests with this crowd-pleasing starter.

Serves: 30
 
Ingredients
  • 8 ounces goat cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons lightly packed lemon zest
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 15 medium-size fresh okra (about 1⁄2 pound), halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 10 slices bacon, cut crosswise into thirds
  • Garnish: chopped fresh basil, ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine goat cheese, lemon zest, basil, salt, and pepper.
  3. Fill okra halves with 1 to 1 1⁄2 teaspoons goat cheese mixture, being careful to avoid overfilling. Wrap bacon around stuffed okra, overlapping. Place okra on prepared pan.
  4. Bake until bacon is slightly crispy, 10 to 15 minutes. Garnish with basil and pepper, if desired. Serve immediately.

 

