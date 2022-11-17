Your plate won’t be complete without this southern-style dressing this holiday season.



Save Recipe Print Bacon-Pecan Cornbread Dressing Serves: 10 to 12 Ingredients 4 slices bacon, chopped

2 cups chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped celery

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and chopped

8 large baked biscuits, broken into pieces (about 5 cups)

6 cups crumbled cornbread

6 cups chicken broth

1 cup chopped pecans

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

½ teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 4-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet. Add onion, celery, and apple to drippings; cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. In a large bowl, gently stir together onion mixture, bacon, biscuits, and all remaining ingredients. Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Bake until top is golden brown and dressing is firm to the touch, 45 to 50 minutes. 3.5.3251