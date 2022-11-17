Your plate won’t be complete without this southern-style dressing this holiday season.
Bacon-Pecan Cornbread Dressing
Serves: 10 to 12
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon, chopped
- 2 cups chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and chopped
- 8 large baked biscuits, broken into pieces (about 5 cups)
- 6 cups crumbled cornbread
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 4-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.
- Add onion, celery, and apple to drippings; cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes.
- In a large bowl, gently stir together onion mixture, bacon, biscuits, and all remaining ingredients. Spoon mixture into prepared pan.
- Bake until top is golden brown and dressing is firm to the touch, 45 to 50 minutes.
